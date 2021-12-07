International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $119.91 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

