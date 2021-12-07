International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,265,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,580,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 36.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 45,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,558. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

