Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.95 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.31. The company had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,734. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $55.61 and a 12 month high of $96.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.75.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $56,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,074 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

