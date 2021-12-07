Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.7% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,644,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,517,908. The stock has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

