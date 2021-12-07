Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $85.23. Integer shares last traded at $83.55, with a volume of 268,695 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,730,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,380,000 after buying an additional 120,448 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integer by 2,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Integer by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,624,000 after buying an additional 92,645 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 91,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

