Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $85.23. Integer shares last traded at $83.55, with a volume of 268,695 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,730,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,380,000 after buying an additional 120,448 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integer by 2,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Integer by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,624,000 after buying an additional 92,645 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 91,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
About Integer (NYSE:ITGR)
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
