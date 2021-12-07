Insider Selling: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) General Counsel Sells 2,517 Shares of Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WTS stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.95. 1,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.44 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.62.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.