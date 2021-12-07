Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CRO Sells 6,053 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SNPS stock traded up $11.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.54. 48,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,241. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $365.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after buying an additional 1,429,567 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $156,603,000. Amundi bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $114,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.