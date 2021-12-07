Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Sells 57,825 Shares of Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,036,802.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,453. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $40.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. Analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $102,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

