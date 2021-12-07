Insider Selling: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CTO Sells 54,456 Shares of Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 54,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $147,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.31.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 160.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 78,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 139,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

