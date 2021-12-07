Insider Buying: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Insider Acquires 3,076 Shares of Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 105.94% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

