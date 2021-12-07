Insider Buying: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Insider Acquires 3,076 Shares of Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SWBI stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 105.94% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.
