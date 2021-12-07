Insider Buying: Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) COO Acquires 25,201 Shares of Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) COO Terry Dagnon purchased 25,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $34,777.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.