Insider Buying: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Purchases 117,020 Shares of Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Harold Hamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Harold Hamm purchased 125,000 shares of Continental Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,541,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of Continental Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.63. 1,708,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $24,316,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 163.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 437,050 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

