Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 394,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,445 shares during the quarter. Inovalon comprises 2.9% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 77.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after acquiring an additional 252,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inovalon by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,497,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,022,000 after acquiring an additional 67,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovalon by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,105,000 after acquiring an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Inovalon by 34.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after acquiring an additional 345,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

INOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

