Innova (INN) Market Cap Achieves $224,700.32

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 7th. Innova has a total market cap of $224,700.32 and $69.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Innova has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

