Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

INGR stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.72. 301,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.00. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,139,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after buying an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,055,000 after buying an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after buying an additional 278,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 249,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

