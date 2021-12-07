Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 8,243 shares.The stock last traded at $40.44 and had previously closed at $40.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.18 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 127,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

