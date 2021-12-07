Impossible Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.57 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $81,601.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.71 or 0.08464191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,231.36 or 1.00477533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

