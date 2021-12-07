ImageCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $90,972.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $140,227.87 and approximately $90,972.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 400.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,876,721 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

