II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $816.42 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report sales of $816.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $810.90 million. II-VI reported sales of $786.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.