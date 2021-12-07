iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Position Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,736 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of iHeartMedia worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 24,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $28.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.90.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

