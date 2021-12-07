ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.50 Per Share

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LBOW stock opened at GBX 89.08 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.92. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.23).

In other ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 2,254 shares of ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £1,983.52 ($2,630.31).

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

