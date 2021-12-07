ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON LBOW opened at GBX 89.08 ($1.18) on Tuesday. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 84 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 93 ($1.23). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.92.

In other news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 2,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,983.52 ($2,630.31).

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

