Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $9.19

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $10.00. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 110,329 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
