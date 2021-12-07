Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $9.19

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $10.00. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 110,329 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $2,520,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.