Huobi BTC Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.11 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $3.11 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $50,729.85 or 1.00604897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.78 or 0.08431920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,287.08 or 1.01709973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00077374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

