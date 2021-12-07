HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSBC. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in HSBC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.