Howdoo (UDOO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $126,584.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00039410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00212971 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 458,496,715 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.