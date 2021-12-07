Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.92) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 950 ($12.60). Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s previous close.

HWDN has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.26) to GBX 1,080 ($14.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 946.71 ($12.55).

LON HWDN opened at GBX 905.60 ($12.01) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 629.80 ($8.35) and a one year high of GBX 985.80 ($13.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 901.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 887.44. The firm has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 833 ($11.05) per share, with a total value of £1,799.28 ($2,386.00).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

