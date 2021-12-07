Howard M. Jenkins Sells 37,123 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 37,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $263,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HYLN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.09. 3,345,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,313. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 65.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HYLN. Barclays cut shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

