Howard Dvorkin Purchases 24,974 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 24,974 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $59,438.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FlexShopper alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Howard Dvorkin bought 30,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 15,606 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $38,390.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Howard Dvorkin acquired 4,163 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,407.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 104,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,640.00.

Shares of FlexShopper stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 38,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,390. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $55.85 million, a P/E ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FlexShopper by 22.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in FlexShopper by 127.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.