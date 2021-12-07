Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

