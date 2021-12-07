Horizon Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $434,024,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $310,847,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $188,673,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,368. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.