Horizon Financial Services LLC Makes New $192,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.25. 1,543,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,784,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

