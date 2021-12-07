Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $13.81 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 44.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,580 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,451. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

