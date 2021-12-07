Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 65.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 644.2% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 123,633 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 493,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,394,000 after buying an additional 25,946 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

MLPA stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. 10,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,678. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

