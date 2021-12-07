Horizon Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,350 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,773. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

