Horizon Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 119.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

VOT traded up $8.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,364. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.89 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

