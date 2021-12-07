Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.84. 29,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 493,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $1,492,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

