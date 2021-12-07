Hooker Furniture (HOFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Hooker Furniture has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $295.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.91.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.
About Hooker Furniture
Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.
Read More: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.