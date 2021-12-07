Hooker Furniture (HOFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Hooker Furniture has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $295.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

