Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 5409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Specifically, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the second quarter worth about $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth about $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth about $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth about $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth about $36,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

