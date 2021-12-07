Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Domo were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Domo by 18.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 12.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Domo in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domo stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $81.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.87. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. Domo’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.