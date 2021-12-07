Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,900 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Lawson Products worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 24.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAWS opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $432.75 million, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.38.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAWS. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

