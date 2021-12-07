Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.93 Million in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 103,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Orthofix Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $613.87 million, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.31.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, insider Kimberley A. Elting purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Burzik acquired 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,248.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

