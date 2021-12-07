Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

USAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

USA Truck stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $154.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

