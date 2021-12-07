Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000,000 after purchasing an additional 373,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,950,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,716,000 after purchasing an additional 326,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,051,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.6% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,466,000 after purchasing an additional 370,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,768,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 10,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $334,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,178 shares of company stock worth $2,660,828 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

