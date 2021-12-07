Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,000 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Encore Wire at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Encore Wire by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 36.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 16.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.75. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

