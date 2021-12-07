Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,830 Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.39% of FONAR worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FONAR by 751.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 101,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FONAR by 311.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,011 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FONAR in the second quarter worth $552,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in FONAR in the second quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in FONAR by 105.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FONR opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR Co. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.97.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

