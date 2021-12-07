Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 1,346 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 194.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

