Highland Private Wealth Management Makes New $206,000 Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 630.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,879,000 after buying an additional 1,071,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 55.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after purchasing an additional 954,481 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 932,185 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $103,873,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $102,599,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

INFO stock opened at $128.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $132.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.47.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

