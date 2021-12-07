Highland Private Wealth Management Invests $283,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $181.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.52. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.49 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.17.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

