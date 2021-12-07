Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 109 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $205.88 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $188.00 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.14.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

